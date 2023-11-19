Uphill start

Lewis Hamilton he was perhaps the most awaited driver by the Las Vegas public in this much talked about return of the Circus to the gambling capital, forty years after the last time. The Englishman from Mercedes, much loved in America, has however experienced a subdued weekend. After the elimination in Q2 in qualifying, a seventh place finishthe epilogue of a race full of difficulties for the #44, who had to suffer from the first corner.

“It was a really challenging race – commented Hamilton, who is one step away from closing the second consecutive season without a victory – I started with the Hard tyre, which was difficult to manage at the beginning. I was hit full on by Sainz at the first corner and then I tried not to hit the other cars in front of me. I lost several positions there. After that, I focused on moving up the group and I was doing well. But then I passed Piastri on the inside and I don’t know exactly what happened. I heard a loud bang from behind, but I think it was a racing accident. I didn’t get a puncture right away and, when I passed the entrance to the pits, I felt the rear move. So I had to do a whole slow lap.”.

Final comeback

At this point a situation has begun for the Mercedes ‘captain’ new race, all comebackcharacterized by many close-quarters duels: “I was grateful to be able to come back from last place and still score some points. Our car has some strengths, but sometimes it is difficult to extract all the performance. That’s what happened yesterday in qualifying, but I’m happy that we were able to show our pace in the race. I’m also grateful that the race was exciting“.

“I didn’t expect the track to be so nice, there were lots of overtaking opportunities“, concluded Hamilton, before throwing what seemed to many to be one dig towards his eternal rival, Max Verstappen, and the press: “For all those who they expressed negative opinions about the weekendI believe that Las Vegas proved them wrong“.