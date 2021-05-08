Barcelona (AFP)

British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be the first pole position for the 100th time in his seven-crowned career so far, by finishing the qualifying trials for the Spain Grand Prix, the fourth stage of the Formula 1 World Championship, in first place.

Hamilton, who leads the world championship after winning two out of three races, was ahead of his Red Bull opponent Max Verstappen by a narrow margin of just 0.036 seconds, while his Finnish colleague Valtteri Bottas came third.

Hamilton boosted his record in terms of number of starts from first place, by leading German legend Michael Schumacher by 32 from the first streak, but he said: I will always remember this time as it is the 100th in my career.

He continued: I do not believe that I will start from the first place for the 100th time, this achievement is the fruit of the efforts of all workers in the factory who raise the level of performance round after round, we never give up, and I have amazing support from Mercedes, working with this team is like a dream, frankly. After three races to start the season, Hamilton is eight points ahead of Verstappen, who is considered his main competitor this season.