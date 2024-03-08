We're back on track, but…

The start of the first free session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has shifted the general attention of fans to the feedback from the track, but the issues that have upset the eve of the second round of the world championship still remain hot. Among these, the accusations against FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem and the now well-known Horner casewith the developments of the last few days.

The Jos Verstappen-Horner case

In addition to the recent suspension of the Red Bull employee who had denounced the British manager's transgressive behavior towards her, Horner himself was the protagonist of a heated discussion with Jos Verstappen, father of the three-time world champion. A quarrel which opened a sensational market hypothesis following some images portraying the 52-year-old Dutchman in conversation with Toto Wolff after the Bahrain GP, ​​the basis for a possible move by Verstappen to Mercedes in 2025.

Regardless of how the story develops in the coming months, the role of Verstappen Senior has however been contested by many commentators and drivers due to how the latter excessively influences his son's career. A thought in this regard was expressed by Kevin Magnussen, for example, but also by the person who will leave Mercedes in 2025: Lewis Hamilton.

'Useless' interventions

Interviewed shortly before PL1, the Briton believes that Jos Verstappen's interventions are not useful for his son: “I don't know the details of the story, so I don't know what it is based on to create this basis – commented – but in the end he's not part of the team, he's a parent and so it's just an opinion, but Surely it's not useful. I think it's a very fine line to walk. It also depends on the relationship you have with your parent. There are people who have a great relationship with their parents and who were great parents, and then there are people who had a terrible relationship. And it doesn't mean that their parents were good to them. So I don't know what his relationship with Verstappen is. Obviously you hear things here and there, but Max is a grown manhe's a champion and I'm sure that he can make his own decisions. In our world, as drivers, it is very easy to be misled by people whispering in your ear and perhaps not always guiding you the right way. I'm not saying that's the case, because they're doing great. But I know that in sport, in other athletes that I've talked to and that I've seen, both in tennis – and I've experienced this – when sometimes you don't have the right guidance around you, it leads you to make bad decisions or not being able to do your best in what you do. But it is clear that That's not the case, he's doing a good job. It's very difficult, because you want your parent to be your parent and for there to be a good relationship. But When business is involved, it becomes really difficult“.