Before the start of the season there was a lot of curiosity about Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, one of the couples that fans would have liked to see at work as soon as possible. The young Brit made a better start, despite being the seven-time world champion to get on the podium. And, at least for now, those who expected frictions in the relationship between the two were disappointed: it may be that the difficulties of Mercedes require the total collaboration of the two drivers, but Hamilton and Russell seem to get along really well. After the many posts on social media that portray them together, the two joked at an event in Melbourne.

“But it’s Sir, actually” 😂 Lewis serving the sass! 😆 pic.twitter.com/bGKM02Ntz4 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) April 9, 2022

“Michael Schumacher was my model as a child, I admired him most of all. But then of course Mr. Hamilton came and took over“Said Russell. The seven-time world champion responded with a joke reminiscent of his own noble title: “I don’t understand when people refer to me as Mr. Hamilton, I thought you mentioned my dad. He is not Mr., but Sir Lewis Hamilton, actually“.