by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey, no Ferrari (and no Hamilton)

In his career, Adrian Newey he has never worked with Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso. Since Ferrari and Aston Martin were the candidates to get the designer from the beginning, it was clear that the latter would have fulfilled at least one of his wishes: in the end, as we know, he chose to work for Aston Martin, and therefore for the #14.

Hamilton’s words

Hamilton took Newey’s decision philosophically. The seven-time world champion would clearly have liked to work with the Briton, but Sir Lewis is not at all worried about 2025: “I think anyone would want to work with Adrian. It would have been nice, but he is an individual.. The thing that excites me the most is working with a whole team of passionate people who haven’t won a championship in a long time. It’s great to join them and try to go on that journey together.“.

Regarding Baku, the Mercedes driver added: “We come from a less than stellar result in the last two games. We are working very hard to still have a good car and I think we’re trying to optimize it.”

“We have never done a spectacular job here in Azerbaijan, but I think we are asking all the right questions. We will try to maximise the practice sessions, hopefully we can have a better weekend than the last two. We will take back some of the changes made in those two weekends, also in terms of updates, to try to understand which one is the right one.“.