It is tempting for Hamilton to go to Ferrari, says Martin Brundle.

Would Hamilton have already processed that he did not take his eighth title in 2021? Perhaps, but that does not mean that he has abandoned that ambition. Unfortunately for him, Lewis is not on the right team at the moment. No titles will be won at Mercedes for the time being, as things stand now.

There are now three options for Hamilton: stay with Mercedes, retire or move to another team. The latter option is especially interesting to speculate about: which team would Hamilton still want to drive for?

Martin Brundle thinks he knows the answer: according to him, Ferrari is an attractive team for Lewis. Hamilton must be thinking somewhere in the back of his mind: “I want to go to Ferrari and do a Michael Schumacher,” said Brundle. By that he means: making Ferrari a winning team.

That sounds nice, but Lewis Hamilton is A) not Michael Schumacher and is B) already past his peak. We should also not forget that Schumacher is only in his fourth season with Scuderia Ferrari became world champion.

Martin Brundle also admits Mercedes remains the best option for Hamilton, but is convinced a move to Ferrari is on his mind. That would be rather the opposite, by the way Schumacher did: he went to drive for Mercedes after years of Ferrari dominance.

Through: Sky Sports

This article ‘Hamilton thinks about moving to Ferrari’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hamilton #move #Ferrari