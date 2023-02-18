Brad Pitt was at the United States Grand Prix last October with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joe Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger to discuss the Formula 1 film project with the teams and championship bosses. Lewis Hamilton is a producer and consultant on the Project through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

The seven-times world champion gave an update on the film, which will be shot during the Formula 1 weekends, stating that the team is working to choose the co-star who will play alongside Brad Pitt: “We are currently in the process of selecting the character that he’s going to be alongside Brad and that’s exciting. It’s just about watching the auditions.”

“We have tapes of some scenes and we watched them,” explains the Mercedes driver. “I sat in the office with Jerry, Joe and Brad and we went through a few, everyone giving their input and their opinion.”

The film stars Brad Pitt as the lead actor in the story of a veteran driver who mentors a young Formula 1 driver growing up. Hamilton feels that being a part of the project is a responsibility for him and made sure the cast was diverse, particularly stating that he wanted to see more women in the roles.

Jerry Bruckheimer American film producer Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I want this film, in terms of diversity and representation, to represent Formula 1 as it should be in the future, or should be now but will be in the future,” explained the Briton. “I want to see female mechanics, I would love to see a female driver. We haven’t reached this point yet, but why not?”

“At the moment we still have the script. We’ve gone through several iterations and are still waiting for a new rewrite, that’s the whole process. But I did it all through Christmas. It’s exciting, I’m looking forward to the new part of the script. I was talking to Brad the other night about the characters and we’re getting there.”

Formula 1 will co-produce the film over the race weekends and Lewis Hamilton said last October that it “will be the best motorsport film ever”.