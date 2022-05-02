The offenses to the 7-time world champion from a private account on Twitter and Facebook are being examined by McLaren: if it were confirmed, the employee who would have insulted Hamilton would risk being fired

From “Hamilton, you are am…” to “ac…. of m …. “. Heavy offenses that do not go unnoticed on social media. When it turns out that an F1 team employee (McLaren) may have written to her, the case has served. The man would have defined the seven-time Mercedes world champion in this way on private Twitter and Facebook accounts, which have been deleted to date. The Woking team has already made it known to investigate the incident, and, if the abusive posts are confirmed, it could proceed with the dismissal of its employee. For Lewis, however, it is not the first time that such insults have arrived: the last one last March by a race commissioner in Jeddah, who in the end was immediately removed from the Saudi circuit. See also Pellegrini saves Roma in recovery, Molina is not enough for Udinese

the offenses against lewis – The posts of the alleged employee McLaren against Lewis had started from the second 2020 Bahrain GP, ​​when the Stevenage driver (already world champion) had missed the race because he was positive for Covid, being replaced by George Russell. Then the hater celebrated for the 10-day quarantine, which however did not prevent the number 44 from returning for the final round in Abu Dhabi: “What the f…, finally! I couldn’t bear to see him always do well (on the track, ed) ”, the shameful words. Then add a “c…. of m …. “to a tweet released in 2021 by F1, in which Hamilton was tagged. And it does not end there, once he was appointed Sir by Prince Charles – immediately after the duel for the title lost amidst controversy, last December, to Abu Dhabi against Verstappen -, the man wrote: “Oh, vaff … .., (they rewarded him, ed) for having the fastest car on the grid. What the …”. See also Mourinho: "I liked the attitude. Mkhitaryan? We all want him to stay"

la mclaren: let’s investigate – McLaren’s communiqué: “Ready to investigate” Even when Hamilton was disqualified after qualifying at the past Interlagos GP – still recovering in Saturday’s Sprint Race, only to find victory on Sunday – the hater still had his say: “Yay ​​!!! Out of the p…., M…. “. But at the umpteenth racist and offensive message written by this person, McLaren was warned, which immediately said it was ready to investigate the incident. So we read in a note from the team: “We believe that these comments are completely contrary to our values ​​and our culture – it is written – We take this matter extremely seriously and are investigating it as a priority”. Curiously it should be remembered that Hamilton won the first of his 7 titles with McLaren, in the last race of 2008, the Brazilian GP.