The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday marked the second chapter of the 2022 battle between Max Verstappen – won winner – e Charles Leclerc – defeated, but leader of the world championship. The two young drivers faced off in a no holds barred duel, as happened two weeks earlier in Bahrain. “They have probably overtaken each other a dozen times in the last two races, nothing like it has been seen for a long time“, Radiantly commented, immediately after the race, the number one of the Red Bull wall, Christian Horner.

Verstappen was able to attack Leclerc with the same hard rubber at the restart after the Virtual Safety Car, a move behind which a precise strategy choice, inspired by an unexpected rival: “We observed the wear on Lewis Hamilton’s hard tires very carefully at the start of the race and so we told Max he could really push“, Explained Helmut Marko to Auto, Motor und Sport. As you know, the configuration of the wings also made the Red Bull fly: “We have deliberately prepared the car for the race. As a result, we were losing in the first sector, but we were faster on the forehand. When you have a driver like Max in the cockpit, you know you can count on him“, Concluded Marko.