Hamilton’s future

In the last weeks Toto Wolff was very clear about the intentions of Lewis Hamilton to stay in Mercedes even after the expiry of the British driver’s contract, scheduled for the very end of this year. However, on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Austrian manager admitted that his driver would be free, in a year or two, to seek his fortune elsewhere if Mercedes failed to design a winning and competitive single-seater. A declaration that did nothing but increase the already existing and insistent market rumors before the Saudi GP, in which there was talk of a possible Hamilton-Leclerc exchange, with the seven-time world champion therefore destined for Maranello.

Possible landing in Red Bull?

Now, however, there have been rumors that they would like the number 44 to Red Bull, a single-seater judged by the British to be the fastest he has ever seen. A team, moreover, capable of interrupting precisely what had been the domination of Hamilton himself and of Mercedes, winner of eight consecutive world titles between 2014 and 2021. But is there really the possibility of seeing Hamilton in Red Bull? For the team principal of the Milton Keynes house, Christian Hornerthis assumption will not hold: “What Lewis has achieved in F1 is second to none – he clarified to a question from Sky News – but we are satisfied with the riders we have. They will be with us not only this season, but next time too. So, I don’t see where we could fix Lewis.” Indeed, while Max Verstappen’s contract will expire in 2028, Sergio Perez’s will come to an end at the end of 2024, which would make Hamilton’s move to Red Bull concretely difficult.

Beware of Mercedes, and more

In addition, in addition to having indicated the rules of engagement to his drivers after what happened on the last lap in Jeddah, Horner is seriously convinced that Mercedes can raise its head again this season: “I’m sure they will solve their problemsand we’re certainly not excluding them from the fight – explained the 49-year-old – talk about big upgrades for Mercedes, and I’m sure the Ferrari is not happy of its current position. So, we expect things to change quickly.”