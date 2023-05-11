Hamilton, a future still uncertain

Weeks go by, but in preparation for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix we still don’t know anything precise about the Lewis Hamilton’s future. The 2024 of the seven-time world champion is in fact surrounded by a big question mark, thanks to the expiry of the contract with Mercedes scheduled for the end of this season. To ensure that the paths between the British driver and the Brackley team do not separate, a renewal is consequently necessary, which however is slow in coming.

The rumors

A failure to sign that opened several market hypothesisthe most discussed of which concerning a passage of the number 44 in Ferrari as part of an operation involving an exchange between him and Charles Leclerc, and in turn addressed to Mercedes. Rumors and indiscretions repeatedly denied by both drivers, but that have not erased the rumors about Hamilton’s ‘tomorrow’, which could also see the British driver out of the world of Formula 1.

A look at the USA

It was the seven-time world champion who somehow ‘admitted’ it, who concentrated in particular on the curiosity of being able to land in one of the two top US categories: the NASCAR on the one hand, and the IndyCar on the other. As for the first, it would not be an absolute debut for the British, who already in 2011 had the opportunity to make a few laps behind the wheel of Tony Stewart’s car at Watkins Glen: “I did a car swap with Stewart years ago, and it was fun – he explained to the media – I’d like to try NASCAR sometime. It’s not a dream for me to race in another series, but I’m an admirer, a fan of racing and other sports. So I’d like to try.”

Still open wheel

A thought that Hamilton has also reiterated for another open-wheel category such as IndyCar, while emphasizing what is his absolute priority at the moment: “Sometimes I look at her, and I’d love to test one of those cars sometime – he added – I’m not a big fan of their Aeroscreen, but the cars sound great and look good. At the moment, however, my attention is directed exclusively to Formula 1, e I have no intention of leaving her anytime soon“.