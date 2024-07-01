by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton “landing” in MotoGP?

Lewis Hamilton could soon land in MotoGP. Of course, not as a rider, but as a team owner. The seven-time world champion is in fact said to be in talks with the team Gresini and Nadia Padovani (wife of the late Fausto) for the acquisition of the team.

People close to Hamilton showed up last weekend at Assen to speak to Padovani – the team owner – and express interest in the team, according to reports The Race.

The Liberty Key

This interest would be the basis of another possible bridge between Formula 1 and MotoGP: it is no mystery that Dorna and its boss Carmelo Ezpeleta were inspired by the success of Liberty Media trying to reproduce everything that has played a role (or is believed to have played a role) in the economic growth of the F1 universe. MotoGP has also been acquired by Liberty Media itself, although the move still needs to be approved by the European Union’s Antitrust Authority.

If Hamilton, the most successful driver in history who from next year will wear the colors of the most recognizable and historic brand (Ferrari), were to acquire a MotoGP team, the real winner would be Liberty Media, which would give one more reason to bring the F1 fans also watching MotoGP.

Finally, for Hamilton, it would not be the first challenge in a non-Formula 1 sporting context: he was the owner of the X44 team, which competed in Extreme E until 2023, winning the title in 2022, and is co-owner of the Denver Broncos, an American NFL team.