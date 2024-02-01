Peroni-Ferrari: a new partnership begins

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% recently announced the start of a new commercial partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, becoming the new sponsor of the Rossa and at the same time presenting the launch of a limited edition awaiting the next championship. Specifically, they will be produced 2024 bottles of 'Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%', each of which numbered from number 1 to 2024.

Products that will be distributed selectively in Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Romania and Australia. In addition to the presentation ceremony held in Rome, Peroni also published an image with one of his bottles among various Prancing Horse merchandise such as caps, water bottles, key rings and backpacks.

The 'mystery' of the toy car

Among these also the model of a Ferrari dating back to the dawn of the Formula 1 championship. At first there didn't seem to be anything particularly strange, at least until February 1st, the day in which the news of the day exploded on the possible passage of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari in 2025.

Analyzing the toy car in detail, in fact, it shows the #44, the same as Lewis Hamilton. Could it be a further 'coded' message of the actual closure of the negotiations to bring the seven-time world champion to Maranello? A question that will only have an answer in the next few hours, even if the 'spin the bottle' creates more than a simple suspicion.