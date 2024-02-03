Hamilton in Ferrari: Leclerc and his clan 'shocked and disappointed'

Will the prince ever be king?

After dethroning Sebastian Vettel and re-establishing the hierarchies with Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc he felt he had finally secured all the 'ranks' as Ferrari captain with the multi-year renewal made official last week.

Instead, the fate of the prince in red seems to be that of having on the other side of the box not a knight at his service, but a rival for the crown of the Kingdom of Maranello. From 2025, in fact, he will have to deal with nothing less than Lewis Hamiltoncurrently the most successful driver in the history of F1 in pursuit of the eighth title, that of the definitive legend to surpass Michael Schumacher also in terms of world championships put on the board (both are joined by seven).

Today's edition of The Corriere dello Sport underlines that Hamilton's arrival in Ferrari was certainly not welcomed with a toast from Charles Leclerc and his entourage: “If Leclerc stays in front of him he will be a hero – writes Fulvio Solms – if he keeps up with him, his reputation as the predestined will tarnish. The Monegasque and his clan were disappointed and shocked by Ferrari's decision who at the time of the extension a week ago did not imagine what was about to happen.”