For years he had been asking for a real fight and opponents to animate the championship, and in the end Lewis Hamilton was satisfied. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion finished second in the Styrian Grand Prix, eighth round of the 2021 world championship, passing under the checkered flag behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, hero of the day.

Read also:

Lewis tried to approach Verstappen at the start, but the RB16B immediately shot off without giving him the slightest chance of hinting even a timid attack. From that moment on, Hamilton could not help but see the rear of Max’s car getting smaller and smaller in front of him, until it disappeared on the horizon.

Once he reached the parc fermé, the Englishman congratulated his rivals, trying to spur the team towards a comeback that at the moment seems difficult. “I drove a fairly lonely race, I was trying to keep up but Max and Red Bull have incredible speed. They continue to improve, they have made several in the last few races: it is impossible for us to keep up with them.”

“I don’t know where we continue to waste time on them: their long runs are better than ours, where they do fast laps, and on the straight we lose a lot. There is work to be done to recover that ground, but as a team we have achieved good results. points and we have to keep pushing, “continues Hamilton.

Lewis’ lead in the overall standings has now risen to 18 points against Verstappen. “I try not to worry too much, but they are simply faster than us. I can’t do more than that, I have to do my job at my best every weekend and find maximum performance. But we have to bring updates of some kind: the wing rear, some engine updates … We have to find the ground we have lost. “

And Hamilton himself was a valid prophet yesterday when, at the end of qualifying, he predicted a winning Red Bull, with a Mercedes that could not overcome it. “We do not have the pure pace to be able to overtake them, I would be surprised if we managed to do it”, words that do not seem like a winning business card for next weekend, when the Austrian Grand Prix will be held again at the Red Bull Ring.