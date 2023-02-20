Lewis Hamilton is ready to get back on track. After a long physical preparation, the 38-year-old did another session on the simulator, one of the last before the start of the winter tests scheduled for February 23rd to 25th at the Bahrain circuit. Naturally, the Sakhir track is the star of a simulator session for which the seven-time world champion has shown great enthusiasm.

“Come on, f***“Hamilton says in one story Instagram imagining a conversation with his track engineer Peter Bonnington, who “invites” him to go in hammer time.

The seven-times world champion is curious to see the potential of the W14 on the track after the very first presentation shakedown (where Mercedes encountered some problems) and the filming day of Silverstone. Sir Lewis, above all, can’t wait to drive a car which in the promises and thoughts of Mercedes represents a clear step forward compared to the previous model and should at least bring the Briton back to the world championship lap. For now he has to settle for simulations, but it won’t be long before we know if and how the W14 can help him in the hunt for the eighth laurel.