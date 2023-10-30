Sir Hamilton’s great comeback

Lewis Hamilton keeps up the appearances of a difficult weekend for the Mercedes in Mexico going up the second step of the podium behind an unattainable Verstappen and ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Snapped from 6th place on the grid at the start, the seven-time world champion first managed to get into the exhaust of a surprising Ricciardo by taking advantage of the contact at the start between the Monegasque and the local idol Perez, who was immediately forced to retire due to the damage sustained. In the following laps, the Briton then recovered to third place, overtaking the AlphaTauri and Carlos Sainz on the track in the strategy game, but the decisive moment of the GP took place at 33rd lapthanks to a bad accident by Kevin Magnussen which pushed the Race Direction to temporarily stop the ride.

The courageous move on Leclerc

With the possibility of being able to replace the tyres, Mercedes surprised by opting for the medium tyres, considered efficient in the first half of the race from the restart but potentially risky for the end, unlike the harsh choices made by Ferrari. A prediction that actually turned out to be correct for George Russell, 5th and with Ricciardo nearby close to the checkered flag, but not for Hamilton. After defending 3rd place on the second start, the Englishman actually made up ground on Leclerc, passing him with a spectacular and courageous move on the inside on the finishing straight, also risking putting the tires on the grass. From that moment on, the Briton constantly increased the gap on the Ferrari driver, thus finishing 2nd.

A Hamilton therefore more than satisfied with the final result, as reiterated by the statements released after the race: “It’s a great result considering we started from P6 and an extraordinary day for the team – commented – we pushed hard and I am proud of the whole team for the work they have done. They were tough two weeks for us, so it’s good to bounce back. Today the car felt much better and the pace was strong. It was about balancing the car and managing the tyres, and we managed to do that well. We dug very deep this weekend to improve the set-up and get the right result, and the outcome demonstrates the hard work that everyone in the team has put in to achieve this. Now I can’t wait to get to Brazil and I hope to continue with the fast pace of the car.”