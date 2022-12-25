In the 2023 season Mick Schumacher he will restart from Mercedes and will try to relaunch his career after the rejection received from Haas. One of the reference models, for the German, could be Esteban Ocon, who in 2019 experienced a similar “limbo” after the closure of the Force India adventure. Close proximity to the Brackley team and its boss Toto Wolff helped the French driver earn himself an early seat at Renault, and similarly Schumacher hopes to capitalize on the year at Mercedes in all respects of him. It will be important to try to steal every secret from Lewis Hamilton for a driver who in any case was able to draw on dad Michael’s immense reservoir of knowledge. The Briton, however, doesn’t believe he can share much with the #47 considering the evolution of current Formula 1, which now relies heavily on the simulator and less on direct confrontation between the driver and the reserve driver.

“Mick is a great talent and an asset to Mercedes. He is a German racing driver, his father and Mercedes were already closely related“, these are his words to Bild. “However, we no longer work closely with the third driver, but we spend a lot of time in the simulator. We will be teammates, but it’s not like it used to be“.

Schumacher was announced at Mercedes ten days ago and in the next few hours he will be at work preparing the W14, whose engine was started for the first time on Thursday. In the intentions of the team, 2023 will be the year of redemption after a difficult season, lived in search of the solution to the porpoising, which then arrived thanks to the technical directive TD039. Schumacher himself would also benefit from a positive 2023, since in that case he would be part of a winning project and would increase his chances of returning to Formula 1, exactly as Alex Albon did in Red Bull in his reserve year.