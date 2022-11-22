For the first time in his career Lewis Hamilton he hasn’t scored a single win or pole for the season, and it’s no wonder the Briton feels frustrated with the season that has just ended with the Pirelli tests in Abu Dhabi. The Mercedes driver said he was happy to finally be able to think about holidays and not about how to limit the damage to driving a W13 which has never really satisfied him, except in some sporadic circumstances, mostly at the end of the season. By then, however, the oxen had escaped from the stable.

Time to think about 2023 and a W14 which, in the hopes of the seven-time world champion, will allow him to compete again at the highest level and get that eighth crown that would project him even further into history. Hamilton entrusted his sensations to social media after the Pirelli tests in Abu Dhabi, which ended with a 17th place.

“I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say that I am happy that the season has come to an end. I won’t miss it! I still want to thank my team for their hard work this year. Through it all, we have moved forward and learned a lot – work that will take us back to the top next year. I have no doubt that we will come back better. We’ll be back. I will be back“, these are the words of Hamilton.