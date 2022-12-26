Finishing at the top is the goal of the greats of sport, in order not to fight against the only opponent they will never be able to defeat: the time. Some succeed, others don’t give up on the passing of the hands, perhaps deluding themselves that they are still the same as they once were. Lewis does not yet fall into this category Hamiltonwho has shown that he can compete for victory despite turning 38 in a few days.

The seven-times world champion has sworn further loyalty to Mercedes, revealing his dream for the last few years of his career: “So far we have not defined the time frame for the renewal of the contract, we have been constantly on the road in recent months. It won’t be long, but I will definitely stay“, the #44 told the Bild. The contract with the Brackley team ends at the end of 2023, but at this point the extension should be done: it remains only to understand how long Hamilton will go in search of the eighth iris, a goal that would further project him into the legend of Formula 1. Sir Lewis himself implicitly admitted that with another title he could consider withdrawing: “I think that quitting as the reigning world champion is every athlete’s dreamI believe that too“. The more mischievous would say a retirement to Rosberg, who hung up his helmet right after beating Hamilton in the exciting 2016 season, full of internal controversies within the Mercedes team. After a “soft” five-year period with Valtteri Bottas, Sir Lewis has once again experienced a competitive teammate, that George Russell which could hinder him in the race for the eighth title.