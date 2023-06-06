More than a year without a win

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, the last one before the controversial race in Abu Dhabi which allowed Max Verstappen to conquer his first world title. It is strange to think that Sunday in Jeddah, dating back to 18 months ago, was the last to see a seven-time world champion climb the top step of the podium like Lewis Hamilton. Thanks to the beginning of a crisis of results at home Mercedes in the following season, the Briton had finished an entire championship for the first time without ever obtaining a success, with the only consolation of the Brackley team coming thanks to the first affirmation of George Russell’s career in Brazil.

Two podiums that restore hope

Also this year, the seven-time world champion (like all the other teams) was unable to interrupt the absolute domination of the Red Bull, at least in the first seven races of the world championship. However, the number 44 got two second places in Australia and in the last race in Spain, the one that gave the Englishman the greatest satisfaction, who even admitted that he saw the light at the end of the tunnel. A declaration that goes hand in hand with that of his still intact determination in view of the next appointments.

Hamilton still not full

This, at least, according to what the Mercedes driver said after the Spanish GP: “I guess my hunger has never changed – has explained – I think I’m in a really great place and I’m happy with where I am, plus I have all the right stuff, like I’m able to really focus. I have a great, great team around me on and off the track. There are great things happening with Mission 44, who have a great team in London and who are working on that, and now we’re starting to see the impact. I have a great engineering team here who have been with Bono (Peter Bonnington) for a long time, and I feel that he and Mike Elliott and all the guys are doing a fantastic job. As far as I’m concerned, I feel fit and healthyand I think it was a very solid solid race for me.”

The future

A particularly positive moment therefore for Hamilton, who has not even hidden his desire to be able to continue his career in Formula 1: “I want to keep running as long as possible – he added after the match – but I want to be in Verstappen’s place, or at least race with him. So I’m super focused on getting to that point and yes, there’s still a long way to go, but there’s time.”