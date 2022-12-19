The last two years have not been particularly easy for the career of Lewis Hamilton, especially in terms of personal results. After the world championship lost on the last lap in 2021 against Max Verstappen, and with the related controversies that had also generated rumors about his possible withdrawal from competitionsthe seven-time world champion has not even managed to take pole positions or victories during 2022, something that has never happened since he has been in Formula 1.

A disappointment that translated into a 6th place finish in the Drivers’ standings, also thanks to a W13 that didn’t prove to be up to the single-seaters launched by the Anglo-German team in previous years. Also in this case, the performances have added indiscretions on another hypothesis linked to a withdrawal from the Circus of Hamilton, ‘aggravated’ also by his 37 years of age. Now, a few days before Christmas, the number 44 wanted to silence any rumor with a statement on the profile Twitter team official Mercedes.

💬 “My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and they really are my family. “They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin. And I want to be the best teammate I can be to them.” pic.twitter.com/bzAGa3WhGa — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 18, 2022

In the tweet, published late Sunday afternoon, Hamilton wanted to address this message to fans and his team: “My goal is to continue staying with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and it really is my family. They have supported me through thick and thin, and I want to be the best possible teammate for them.” With these words, Hamilton therefore suggests that he wants to continue with a reality that has always been present beside him even before his team debut in 2010. In 2007, in fact, the British made his debut at the wheel of the McLaren, powered by German engines, with which he had the opportunity to become world champion for the first time in 2008, before moving to Mercedes in 2013.