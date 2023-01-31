In the long history of Formula 1 there have been countless cases of battles on the track between two or more drivers which, mainly due to these duels, have generated contrasts and rivalries off the tracks. The difficulties in maintaining friendly relations between opponents, or even between team mates, also involved a seven-time world champion like Lewis Hamilton, who in recent days has also expressed positive feelings about his renewal in Mercedes. Regarding the relationship with the other riders, the 38-year-old admitted how this aspect has changed for him over the years, despite all the difficulties associated with the spirit of competition typical of riders which has created distances and tensions: “We have a lot more in common than you can imagine – explained the Briton in the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty – but we are very competitive, and many of us defend ourselves in our own way. You want to beat your opponent: you can like the person outside the car, but you can’t show it. So there’s a whole psychological battle with yourself that often gets in your way.”

For this reason, Hamilton explained that he wanted to approach especially the younger pilotsin the hope of being able to exert a positive influence on them also and above all off the slopes: “I really feel like an older rider and I’m trying to reach out to the youngsters, because they are the future – he added – I’m excited to see some of them establishing themselves because they’re so, so talented. I don’t know if they have the best structure around them, as I didn’t necessarily have the ultimate structure that maybe I have now, so I just try to be kind of a positive light for them. However, none of them are black and none of them have necessarily gone through the same things that I have gone through, but they have faced their own challenges, and I think it’s about respecting that in all of us.”. Finally, on the subject of racism, repeatedly denounced by Hamilton during his career, issue 44 wanted to thank some ‘colleagues’ who supported him in political and social initiatives, even without mentioning their names: “I have tried to make allies, having difficult conversations with some of them – he concluded – I am very grateful to a couple of them that yes they are kneel with me in 2020″.