He has not yet won a grand prix this painful season, but Lewis Hamilton continues to be the best F1 ambassador from the top of his seven world titles. English is on the cover of the September issue of Vanity Fair, a magazine to which he granted a long interview in which he talked about the past and the future. After what happened in Abu Dhabi, he confessed the Mercedes driver, “I wondered if I wanted to continue”. In the end he decided to go on, the season so far has been lacking in satisfactions “but I am convinced that we will be able to get a victory this year”. And as for the future: “I still feel on a mission, I still love to drive so I don’t think it’s time to stop”, suggesting that it could extend the contract beyond 2023. “I’d be saying a lie if I said I’m not thinking of prolonging “.

Open wound

–

In the interview, in which he touched on many topics, from racism to veganism (“the doctors advised me against it and instead I was more continuous than in the past and in the meantime I won 5 world titles: I proved people wrong”) it went back to that December 12, 2021. “When I saw how things were starting to go, my worst fears were awakened. I said to myself: ‘there is no way they can screw me, it won’t happen'”. Instead … still today “I can’t find the words to express how I felt. I remember sitting there just in disbelief. That I had to unfasten my seat belts and get out of there but I didn’t have the strength. It was one of the most difficult moments, I would say , that I lived. If I felt cheated? I knew what had happened, what decisions had been made and why. And yes, I knew that something was not right. “