Few satisfactions at Mercedes

Complex and unfortunate weekend for the Mercedes in Zandvoort, a track that put the Anglo-German team in difficulty in a race conditioned by bad weather and the interruption due to the heavy rain that fell a few laps from the checkered flag. The greatest hope nurtured by the 3rd place of George Russell obtained by the British in qualifying was shattered following the 17th place of the #63, forced to return to the pits due to a contact with his compatriot Lando Norris. Partially consoling the house in Brackley, however, he thought about it Lewis Hamilton.

The strategy error

The seven-time world champion, eliminated in Q2 in yesterday’s qualifying, managed to climb up to the final sixth position, even if behind this result in the points zone there is still a certain dissatisfaction due to other mistakes made. Above all, that of the tire strategy implemented at the start of the race, which with the downpour of rain that already occurred on the first lap effectively nullified the possibility of being able to fight for the top-10. Despite this setback, however, Hamilton did not give up for the rest of the race, to the point of recovering up to sixth position.

6th place ‘insufficient’ for Hamilton

However, after the red flag displayed a few laps from the finish for a second flood on Zandvoort, the Englishman was unable to get the better of Carlos Sainz, who defended the fifth position tooth and nail until the finish line : I didn’t know how today would go – commented – last night I racked my brain to figure out where we went wrong in qualifying and how we ended up in P13, and how to get back up. I wanted to start the race on an offset compound, but then it turned out I was the only one in the field with a different tyre, and then the rain came. As a team, we made the wrong decision and paid the price, slipping last. After that, I ducked my head and continued chasing; it was a great example of the fact that when you fall or trip, just get back up and keep trying. Every time I pitted, I came out in the back and kept chasing. I was very happy: I passed the McLaren, for example, which is not easy at this track. In the end, I needed the DRS to pass Sainz, because I was quicker but didn’t have the speed on the straight to do it. Overall, however, the feeling is that of what could have been: if we had made different choices, we would have had the pace to challenge the first two. We weren’t far off in the dry and it would have been nice to be battling with them