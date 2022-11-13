Considering the pace shown by the two Mercedes in the Interlagos Sprint and the front row occupied by George Russell e Lewis Hamilton, the two Silver Arrows are candidates to be great protagonists in the Brazilian Grand Prix. The two British drivers did not hide their aspiration to give their team their first win of the season, but they both prioritized the team result, given that Ferrari is 36 points two races from the end for the second position among the Builders. Hamilton is chasing the personal best of at least one success per season, in an incredible streak that has continued since 2007, and will be torn between personal reason and that of the team, among other things in a land, Brazil, which just this weekend made him an honorary citizen. In the press conference reserved for the top 3 of the Sprint, the seven-time world champion confided the hope of being able to fight – in a clean and careful way – with his box mate.

Lewis Hamilton (3rd, Mercedes): “São Paulo is a beautiful location and the track is simply fantastic. It is certainly one of our drivers’ favorite circuits. Congratulations to George, it’s an incredible result for our team, because we have worked hard all year. I am proud of everyone and grateful to everyone who works in the factory, made continuous efforts and never gave up. And the same are those who work with us on the track. We will have to work hard in the race to keep the others behind us. We didn’t expect such a strong car here, when we get into the car this year we never know what awaits us. And this also applies to the engineers, who often told us: ‘Here we should be fine’, but then it wasn’t like that. Our race pace in the Sprint was particularly strong and this puts us in a great position for Sunday. In the race we will work as a team, because we have to get the result for the team. It would be something special, also because we are chasing Ferraris and it could be a good thing. For me, winning here would be the biggest dream and it will be difficult fight against George tomorrow. I hope there can be some battlebut in any case we must make sure we get the points and double for the team. George has done an amazing job this year and will try to win, but we will drive carefully and cleanly. Our improvements? Honestly, I don’t understand if we took a step forward or the other two teams took a step back ”.