Las Vegas, an awkward start

The Grand Prix weekend of Las Vegas it started in the worst way for Formula 1, with the first Free Practice session first suspended after just 12 minutes and subsequently canceled due to the accident that put an end to Carlos Sainz’s activity on the track. The Ferrari Spaniard, who will also have to serve a ten-place penalty for replacing the battery, had passed a few moments after the passage of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, which in one of the fastest points of the track had raised a manholethen hit by #55.

The numerous criticisms

The episode, in addition to causing general embarrassment, created strong controversy in the paddock for safety conditions. Among the most indignant, in addition to the Ferrari men, was also the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who had already not been ‘soft’ on the organization and excessive show around this event even before taking to the track. Speaking of the latter, the Dutchman also admitted to having driven on better circuits, but on the contrary, there are also those who continue to defend or appreciate the characteristics of the city ​​circuitstarting with Lewis Hamilton.

What Sir Lewis likes

The Englishman from Mercedes, 9th in the second session, in fact appreciated the layout of the Las Vegas Strip, totally opposing the comments made by Verstappen after the tests: “We are traveling at very high speeds – declared a Sky Sports – it’s incredibly fast. I had a lot of fun today and I’m happy I was able to run again. Obviously what happened in PL1 wasn’t good, but they made a great job solving the problem. The circuit is very challenging. Even though there are long straights, there aren’t many places to overtake because the grip is very low. The qualifying position will be very important. Degradation will be key, but I had fun. Everyone is struggling with jet lag, but I felt really good. I watched a movie between breaks and was ready to go again“.

“The circuit did a great job to solve the problem we had in FP1 and we had an interesting FP2. The balance of the car wasn’t bad and with similar tires I don’t think we’re too far from our rivals. Everyone seems to suffer from graining and we were running out of tyres; I think everyone was in the same situation. This is probably due to the combination of a new track surface and the temperature“, concluded Sir Lewis. “We also have a low downforce set-up, so you slide through a lot of low-speed corners and some high-speed corners. The rest of the weekend will be interesting and I think qualifying will be very important. The management of degradation will also be fundamental on Saturday evening in the race. Overall though, I had a lot of fun, I feel good and I’m ready to go again today“.