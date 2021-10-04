A close fight that has lasted from the beginning of the world championship up to now, aggravated by accidents that have made the rivalry between the two top protagonists of the season more tense, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. What could appear to be a dualism marked by ill-tolerance and mutual hostility, the latter are feelings that have actually been denied by the British Mercedes driver himself.

In an interview with ESPN, the seven-time world champion wanted to ease the tension regarding his relationship with the Red Bull competitor, especially after the contacts that saw him directly involved with the latter at Silverstone and Monza: “I don’t think things have changed – said the British – it is difficult, because you are surrounded by people who highlight scenarios full of hostility. Max and I met and met after the race, and I always try to be respectful, whether it is in front of me or behind me. I always try to outclass it, but without a particular negative feeling. We also found ourselves in front of the stewards – he added – where I gave my explanation of the facts, and he gave his. After Silverstone I also called him: not to argue, but because I am “older” than him. It was important to do it to break the ice, even if I would never have succeeded if I had been 25 ”.

Regarding the particular climate of aversion, Hamilton added a very specific opinion of his consideration on Verstappen: “I feel no hostility towards him – he pointed out – I think he is a great talent, and I like to compete against him. It doesn’t matter if he agrees with what he did or not, I am in control of the things I do. Whatever happens at the end of the year, we will shake hands and make an appointment for the next championship ”.

In conclusion, the number 44 of Mercedes also remarked his total opposition to the hypothesis of a season decided at the last round in Abu Dhabi following a further contact between the two: “There is no doubt – he replied – I don’t want to win the title like that. If you fail to win I would still keep my dignity. I would not want to win the world championship in other ways than in the right way. I love to compete and I continue with the aim of winning the championship, a goal for which I continue to train. I cannot say that I would not feel disappointed if I did not manage to realize this victory – he concluded – but it is also true that many positive things have happened in this world championship, and I hope that still others can happen from now on. We are experiencing a spectacular year ”.