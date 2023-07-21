Colorless free practice for Hamilton

No time recorded in the first free practice session and 16th in PL2: the first day of the Hungarian Grand Prix certainly cannot be defined as positive for Lewis Hamilton and for Mercedes, who after Russell’s best time in PL1 even finished in last position in the second and last session of the day with the latter. In reality, many riders did not express positive comments on the progress of the first two rounds of the Magyar stage, starting with the seven-time world champion.

New qualifying format: Hamilton against

Interviewed at the end of PL2, the Briton initially rejected the new qualification format which will debut tomorrow, designed to save tire sets but also with repercussions on free practice: “We did a lot of laps on medium because we only had one tire for this session – commented – the change of format for this weekend is not that great in my opinionbecause it results in fewer laps and it’s not ideal. There are many wet tires that maybe throw away during a weekend; you could look more at that rather than taking anything away from us on the track other than the show from the fans.”

An interesting Friday at the Hungaroring, complete. ✅ The alternative tire allocation throws up some interesting strategic differences but there’s plenty for us to pick through tonight. pic.twitter.com/EtapgWCd29 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 21, 2023

Few smiles even on the track

Aside from the regulatory changes which therefore did not find approval in the Mercedes number 44, Hamilton also underlined his dissatisfaction with the results of the W14 at the Hungaroring, with the hope of reliving a story very similar to that of 2022: “I didn’t have a good feeling with the car at all – he added – today it felt worse, but we will work on the set-up tonight and hopefully tomorrow will be better. Even last year at the beginning it went very badlybut then we gave it a twist with i layout changes. We’ll work on it tonight and hopefully tomorrow will be better.”