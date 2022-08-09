When Lewis Hamilton arrived in Formula 1, immediately attracted attention. First of all for the speed shown also in relation to Fernando Alonso, but also for some attitude that some considered at least whimsical. And then, superfluous but necessary to say, the color of the skin. In Formula 1, a category invented by whites and in which whites have always been successful, at first glance Hamilton represented one Revolution. A change that, however, some did not immediately digest.

The seven-time world champion, in fact, revealed how his relationship with the paddock at the beginning of his career was conflicting: “I didn’t feel welcome, nor did I feel accepted. God only knows how many of these drivers say: ‘That’s not how a Formula 1 driver behaves, that’s not how you do it. Tattoos? No! A Formula 1 driver has no tattoos! A Formula 1 driver doesn’t have a personality and no piercings! ‘. But I’ve never loved the rules. I didn’t want to be told what to do“, These are his words a Vanity Fair. This year Hamilton has again encountered obstacles in expressing his personality. The reference is obviously to the anti-jewels wanted by the race director Niels Wittich: “People love to have power and to have it right. Clearly it was a directive against me, I’m the only one wearing the jewels. And at a press conference (in Miami, ed.) I went with all the jewels I had on purpose“.

Sir Lewis also linked this rejection to a difficult childhood due to racism in England: “Going karts was like having a Superman cape. I was wearing a helmet and they didn’t see me as different because of the color of my skin. They only saw me as a pilot, and I was able to do things that others were unable to do. No matter how great the other guys were, I could always beat them. Also for this reason, I dedicated the seventh title ‘to all the guys who dream of the impossible’“. In the same interview, Hamilton confessed to being expelled from school because a boy was beaten by six peers, and the principal was convinced Lewis was one of them, despite having no evidence. His dad got the order canceled, so that it could not affect his son’s future career. That he never set foot in that institution again and set out on a legendary career.