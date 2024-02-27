Was Wolff responsible for the leak?

The month of February opened with an announcement that no one would have ever predicted in the previous weeks: to leave Lewis Hamilton will be a Ferrari driver from 2025 and will arrive in Maranello with a multi-year contract.

The timing of the announcement surprised everyone because it is very singular to make an operation of this magnitude official on the eve of the presentations of the 2024 cars, but according to Ivan Capelli – interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport – it was a trip by Toto Wolff against Hamilton and Ferrari (the Mercedes team principal would have been responsible for the leak by 'burning' an announcement expected during the current season).

Lewis Hamilton guest on the podcast of BBC 'F1: Back to the Base' revealed that he hadn't even told his parents that he had reached an agreement to race with Ferrari: “I haven't spoken to anyone. I didn't tell my parents until the day of the announcement. So, no one knew – declared the seven-time world champion – it all happened very quickly. I basically knew Vasseur for a long time and the opportunity came up out of the blue. Initially I told myself I had to think about it for a moment, but I followed my instincts and decided to take the opportunity.”