Once he got out of his Mercedes W13 at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend in Jeddah, Lewis Hamilton it certainly could not be the portrait of happiness. The seven-time world champion found himself facing probably one of the most complicated weekends of his experience in the Anglo-German team, if not of his entire career and has struggled a lot to grasp a poor point under the checkered flag. The great difficulties he had on Saturday in qualifying, where the lack of feeling with the car cost him a sensational elimination in Q1, made his race uphill, which after a good comeback in the first part, ran aground in the rear in the second. due to an unfortunate timing in the Virtual Safety Car regime and relative closure of the pitlane.

In front of the microphones of the journalists, Hamilton was unable to conceal an evident frustration, which manifested itself in one of the first sentences pronounced in front of the cameras: “Personally I feel I have maximized everything, I don’t know if we did it as a team. But that’s how it went and let’s move on“. The English champion then completed the thought of him: “Alonso was slowing down and they showed the double yellow flags, then there was Daniel Ricciardo stuck in the pitlane and I didn’t know if I could enter. From this race we learn that we are still quite far from those who set the pace and we have a lot of work to do “.