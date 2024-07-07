The British GP chronicle

At the end of an unforgettable, spectacular race conditioned by a very difficult management of strategy and tires, due to the mini-showers of rain that characterized the entire race, Lewis Hamilton interrupts a very long streak of races without a win that had lasted since the 2021 Saudi Arabia GP and takes his ninth career victory in the British GP, the 104th of his career. Second is Max Verstappen, who once again limits the damage despite a difficult race especially at the beginning when he had even risked finishing outside the top five positions. Lando Norris closes the podium, ‘only’ third on a day in which for the umpteenth time McLaren has thrown away a victory that seemed within reach.

The words of the top 3

Lewis Hamilton (1st, Mercedes): “I can’t stop crying. I’ve been getting up every day since 2021 and preparing myself, training physically and mentally, to achieve this goal. Winning this race at my last British GP with this team was something I really wanted to do. I love them and I owe them so much for all the hard work they’ve done over the years. I will forever be grateful to everyone on this team. Thanks to the fans, they are incredible. I watched them lap after lap and there is no greater feeling than finishing like this. It’s tough for anyone when you don’t win, but the important thing is to get up and keep gritting your teeth even when you think you’re at the bottom. There are days when I didn’t think I could get back to where I am today. The team have always supported me and my fans have always supported me too. God bless you.”

Max Verstappen (2nd, Red Bull): “Today we didn’t have the pace. At the beginning when it mattered I was losing positions. I thought things would get really bad, I thought we would finish fifth or sixth. But we made the right decisions by switching from slicks to intermediates and then back to slicks, always on the right lap. And also at the end the team’s choice to fit the hard instead of the soft helped me a lot. It could have been much worse, but the right choices took us to the podium. When it started to rain for the first time I had no grip and I didn’t want to take too many risks, while the others were attacking more. Then it started to rain harder and we had to fit the intermediates, but making them last as long as possible. Then the sun came out and the track dried out and we had to gamble, that’s why we fitted the slicks”.

Lando Norris (3rd, McLaren): “Congratulations to Lewis. The race was decided with that crucial decision at the end. They did a better job, they deserved it. Congratulations to Mercedes, it was a tough and difficult race, in complicated conditions. You are on the edge and you risk a lot in these situations. As a team we made mistakes, we disappointed today. We didn’t do a good job. However, it’s great to be on the podium at Silverstone. To win here in the future? Yes, but you have to make the right decisions. I also say this to myself, I also made bad decisions today. I have no excuses for not having done a good enough job. If there is one place where I would have liked everything to go perfectly, it is here. However, I am happy with the podium. I will try to come back even stronger next year.”