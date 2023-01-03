Ken Block died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident. The vehicle that the American pilot, stuntman and entrepreneur was driving hit Block in the accident and the American died instantly. The news of the disappearance of such a strong personality in the world of motoring shook Lewis Hamilton to the point that the seven-time world champion has ‘broken’ the social silence in these days in which the Mercedes driver is recharging his batteries to go in search of the legendary eighth title in 2023.

“I took a break from social media to focus on myself and my well-being. Today, however, I received news of the death of a dear friend – Hamilton’s words posted on Instagram in a Stories – I am devastated by the death of Ken Block. She was a wonderful person who always lived life to the fullest. I still remember the first time we worked together, the positivity that emanated was contagious. Behind the wheel she really had a great talent. A few years ago we really spent some memorable days heli-skiing and snowboarding in Canada. We really had great respect for each other. She will be truly missed by all, my prayers and thoughts now go out to her beautiful family. He left too soon. Rest in peace Ken.”

Hamilton and Block shared a sponsor Monsters which evidently gave the possibility to two phenomena of the steering wheel to work together as underlined by the English driver, decidedly shaken by the premature death of a personality that leaves a void that is difficult to fill in the world of motoring.