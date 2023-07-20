Hamilton trusts in his Hungary

The Hungaroring is a stronghold of Lewis Hamilton: here the British driver has won eight times, gaining 259 championship points (only at Silverstone has he obtained more). Naturally, the #44 clings to this circuit to try and bring Mercedes back to the top after two rounds in which the W14 seemed to take a step back, despite the podium at Silverstone. The circuit, full of guided sections and slow corners, is historically very suitable for the cars from Brackley, so Hamilton is very optimistic for this weekend: of course, challenging Max Verstappen is a feat for everyone, but for the podium the seven-time world champion has his say.

Hamilton’s words

“I always try to rely on my driving ability to make up for the deficit. But in the end it wasn’t enough in many circuits. But This has been a good circuit for me in the past and I think last year proved to be a good one for us. As it is a medium to low speed circuit, I hope we will be closer. But I’ve heard that Red Bull may have an upgrade package for this weekend as well. So we’ll have to see how this affects performance“.

Developments, it takes time

“It takes time to build things. James Allison is great, we have a great relationship and he knows when to be strict. It was never tender, to be honest. We had a great meeting the other day where all the department heads, George and I, were together and we made sure we were on the same page. We have 100% confidence in them. And I believe that as a group, as a whole, we will get where we need to go“.

“The thing we can’t see is the airflow throughout the car. In the wind tunnel there is a certain amount of movement of the car. There are simulations with the new rules that we have, there are all the new tools that we have had to create to understand the flow of structures under the car. The swirls are amazing when you see what’s going on under the car. And it is very different from what happened before. Working on this aspect takes time and moreover resources are very limited“, concluded the seven-time world champion. “You have to be careful about the decisions you make. You have to be very methodical in following this process otherwise you can lose weeks of development and tenths of performance. I wish the route was faster, but unfortunately it is not“.