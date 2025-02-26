The preseason session begins in Baréin and the first change unleashed the most optimistic forecasts without the base of the time table, the chronometers that give and remove reasons. The 2025 season is continuation of the 2024, without waiting … Great changes in the F1 government. McLaren and Ferrari appears as first swords, with Red Bull and Mercedes to expectation. Fernando Alonso said, whose flexible spoiler at Aston Martin has caused noise in the networks: “This year’s tests will be the least influential in recent times.”

The teams, except miraculous formulas that few expect, already have little room to squeeze the technical regulations in force since 2022 and that will change radically in 2026. Next year, with the total change of technical standards in the design of cars, another is expected stuff. There should intervene Adrian Newey’s legend in Aston Martin.

In Baréin, their cars appear and in some the so -called «Sandbagging»a team or complete pilot intentionally slower times to hide the true potential of your car.

It is the impression that Ferrari gives, the team in which Hamilton debuts and that ended the year 2024 as strong as to consider the red car as the most powerful.

Hamilton arrived at the Shakir circuit dressed in official red, hunter, pants and red equipment, without any of his extravagant models. And on the track he showed solvency and potential with Ferrari, 4 tenths from Antonelli, better chrono.

Aston Martin. A flashy flexible wing on the front wing of Fernando Alonso’s car, which implies nothing until in Australia marks real times. Yes made better chronos than last year. Although Aston’s problem was the evolutions during the season. Neither in 2024 nor in 2023 the car progressed, but this year Adrian Newey will begin to work. Alonso was less turned than anyone in the morning session (46)

Mercedes. Mercedes’s rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, leads the morning session. Many laps for him (79), which is what it is about, and the best time in the classification (1.31: 428). Antonelli is Toto Wolff’s personal commitment, the Mercedes capo.

Williams. Without the bells can be launched on the fly, Williams does look like a car with a margin of improvement, even if only because of how bad it has gone in recent years. Thai Albon opened the course in Baréin with 63 laps (it is about shooting and without porblemas) and the third best time, without that being significant.

McLaren. It can be the favorite team to win in the first races, ended up as champion of the World Cup of Builders last year. Piastri tested the papaya car in the middle zone, 66 laps and eighth better time.