The paddock greets the four-time German world champion who has announced his farewell to F1. Lewis: “Your every new path will be exhilarating.” Schumacher: “Sad that you leave, happy for your new life”

– budapest (hungary)

The paddock welcomed with understandable amazement the announcement of Sebastian Vettel, who today made it known that he will leave F1 at the end of this season. That the four-time German world champion was in doubt-renewal with Aston Martin was known, unless Seb decided to permanently hang up his helmet. In Hungary, where the 12th round of the season is held this weekend, many have dedicated a word to the former Ferrari driver. Among these was Lewis Hamilton, a great rival for the title when the German was racing for Ferrari.

social thinking – Lewis dedicated a thought via social media to his colleague: "Seb, it was an honor to be able to call you an opponent and even more so to be able to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than the one you found is always the goal. I have no doubt that every your new path will be exhilarating, meaningful and fulfilling. I love you, friend. "

talk mick – Mick Schumacher also greets Vettel, his mentor since his arrival in F1: “I am really sorry that you are leaving, but at the same time happy for you and for this new chapter of your life. You have been and are a very important person, I am grateful for the our friendship “.