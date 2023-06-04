Hamilton, comeback podium in Barcelona

This time Lewis Hamilton he didn’t have to come back from the back of the grid to be among the protagonists of Montmeló. Last year, after a contact with Kevin Magnussen, the British recovered up to fifth place, due moreover to problems with the car in the final stages: this year he “limited” himself to moving up from the second row, overtaking Lance Stroll first on the track (who had surprised him at the start) and then Carlos Sainz, taking second place and returning to the podium after Melbourne.

What makes the seven-times world champion rejoice is not so much the result – still insufficient for someone as hungry for victories as he is – but the performance growth of the W14which with version 2.0 has given positive results for the second weekend in a row.

Hamilton’s words

“We are very happy with the results, obviously we want to finish first, but I think this is a good step in the right direction. The updates seem to have workedfirst of all in terms of degradation which was really good, and we owe this to the work of the guys“Hamilton commented to the microphones of Sky Sports F1. “We are ahead of the Aston Martins, and this was a bit of a surprise in some ways, we are continuing to have a good pace and we will have to develop it for the next races. We see a small glow at the end of the tunnelthere is a little something down there, but we have to keep working to try and reach it“.

The ranking

With the 28 points scored today in the Spanish Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion strengthened his fourth position in the drivers’ standings, moving closer to the podium. Fernando’s third place Alonso now it is only 12 lengths away: a scenario that in the seventh race was impossible to imagine considering the difficulties of the Brackley team and the speed of the Aston Martin at the start of the season.