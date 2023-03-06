Indigestible Bahrain

It wasn’t a particularly light 2023 season opener for Lewis Hamiltonboth for the final result and for the episodes that occurred during the race: after the team radio of his teammate George Russell, who asked the team if the number 44 was managing the pace or if he was simply slow, in the second half of race the seven-time world champion was overtaken by his historical rival Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, making his debut with Aston Martin, thus took his first podium finish after two years, also winning the direct challenge with his former McLaren teammate.

They are too fast

The result, at least for Hamilton, was the 5th place the final. An outcome not at all appreciated by the number 44, as admitted to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 at the end of the race: “I have to say that it went as I expected, which is that we weren’t particularly fast – commented – I’m glad we came up behind the Aston Martins, even though we didn’t have their pace. We have to take it as a positive aspect, but we still have a lot of work to do because we don’t have the pace of our predecessors. The Aston Martins seem significantly faster than us“.