Two weeks after celebrating his third Formula 1 world champion title, Max Verstappen arrived revitalized at the next event on the calendar, in Austin, where the Dutchman had a feast of his own and where he left nothing for the rest. If anything, the pole position that Charles Leclerc took almost anecdotally if we take into account that the Monegasque crossed the finish line sixth, behind his teammate, Carlos Sainz (fourth). Fernando Alonso was forced to abandon with five laps remaining, in a weekend to forget for Aston Martin, which began with a serious brake problem in its two cars that compromised what came next.

Despite letting the first place on the grid slip away, after the stewards annulled his fastest lap for crossing the track limits in the last qualifying round, Verstappen has plenty of car and hands to give a spin to that much more. On Saturday he won the sprint almost without breaking a sweat, and on Sunday he continued partying to claim his 15th victory of the year, a figure that allows him to equal the record he himself set last season. If we take into account that there are still four stops left before the World Cup closes in Abu Dhabi, at the end of November, it is normal for the Red Bull rider to set the bar much higher, let’s see who is the handsome one who surpasses it . With this victory, the boy born in Hasselt (Belgium) has already accumulated fifty, and those that remain.

For any of his rivals, starting from sixth position would be a condemnation. For Mad Max, that becomes a treat, the spice he needs to not fall asleep at the wheel. This time, in Texas, the red buffalo brand changed the usual script, the one that involves releasing Verstappen’s ropes so that he can prevail like a beast; to adopt a less aggressive but equally effective strategy, based on slow cooking to avoid degrading the gums. In any case, Red Bull’s Wonder Boy had to sweat more than expected, especially due to the behavior of the brakes that the driver himself defined as “garbage”, and which obviously affected him in the last section of the race. test, in which Lewis Hamilton found himself with a chance of winning two years after the last time (Saudi Arabia, in 2021).

Lewis Hamilton at a moment of the race held in Austin. CHANDAN KHANNA (AFP)

From Mercedes they put the carrot on Hamilton, who was eating up ground on his rival and who was one lap away from putting the tyrant in serious trouble. The podium was completed by Lando Norris, leader during the first quarter of the test, but who could not do anything to prevent the wolves that came from behind from ending up swallowing him.

In an exercise marked by the calm that has settled in the energy team’s workshop, Verstappen’s bellowing over the radio so that Gianpiero Lambiase, his track engineer, would not speak to him while braking were the truest reflection of the stress he suffered. Hamilton subdued him. Good news for the fans, who surely burn with the desire that this equality be maintained next week, in Mexico.

