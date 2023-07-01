Hamilton climbs back into the ‘points zone’

In a traditional Sunday race Lewis Hamilton would bring home a point with the 10th place obtained in the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix, but the regulation of this format rewards only the first eight riders who have reached the finish line. As a result, the seven-time world champion did not reach the points zone in the Red Bull Ring event, heavily conditioned by the weather conditions and also by what happened a few hours earlier in the Sprint Shootout.

The most discussed episode

In fact, the Englishman from Mercedes did not even pass the obstacle of SQ1, concluding sensationally in 18th position. The most discussed and controversial episode of the whole session, however, is to be found in theimpeding by Verstappen against the number 44, with the reigning world champion blocking the driver of the Brackley team at the exit of turn-1 after having previously been disturbed during his fast lap.

No doubt

A highly contested maneuver, but which was not not even placed under investigation by the Race Direction, with the explosion of further controversies. The fact remains that Hamilton still managed to make a good comeback, thus commenting on his race a Sky Sports F1 and expressing his thoughts on what happened in the previous hours with the Dutchman: “Sprint was fun – he has declared – I took all possible risks, I went on the attack and I’m very happy with the steps we took. We’ve made some progress and couldn’t have asked for better, but I think this morning Max got in my way, 100%“.