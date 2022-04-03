The feeling between the world of two and four wheels, so distant and different from each other, has repeatedly manifested itself in the passions of the pilots belonging to one or the other category, who often have even temporarily abandoned their vehicle to experience emotions. – or even compete – of the ‘cousin’ class. In this sense, the latest most famous examples have concerned – and also concern these days – the moves of the nine-time world champion in the World Championship Valentino Rossiprotagonist of some private tests with Ferrari in the past and today engaged in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Moreover, about the ‘Doctor’one of the closest friendships of the Tavullia champion is to be found in the figure of Lewis Hamilton, who was the protagonist of an exchange of vehicles with the number 46 on the Valencia circuit in 2019: Valentino on the British’s Mercedes, and the latter on his bike. An experience that not only satisfied a great desire for the seven-time world champion in Formula 1, but that convinced ‘The Hammer’ on the existing differences between the two categories, still remarked today by the number 44: “Valentino talked about the Formula 1 riders who admire MotoGP, and the Moto GP riders who admire F1 themselves – Hamilton explained – personally I think MotoGP is more extreme. They don’t have seat belts. Also, when they have an accident, it’s serious, and it’s very, very difficult for them to improve safety. So that fear factor is always there, and it has been like that for years. Maybe there’s some traction and wheelie control but, in general, you can get thrown into the air. In F1, however, everything is becoming safer “.

Limited to the issue of safety, the Briton has not however forgotten some recent episodes that have aroused enormous fear in F1, above all what Romain Grosjean saw involved in Bahrain: “We had a huge accident just recently – he added – the car was on fire and he got out. We have gone through a period where riders were losing their lives, and I think he is going in the right direction. But let’s look at what Rossi and his opponents are doing: these guys reach 360 km / h at turn 1 after the Mugello straight, with all the high-sides and everything else. It’s downright unnerving. I’ve always loved motorcycles, and I wanted to drive more cars than cars when I was younger, but my father didn’t want me to ride because he said they were too dangerous. So he made me take the road of four wheels instead of two, and I think it was the right choice because, if I had raced with Valentino, I would not have had the same success I had in F1 ″.