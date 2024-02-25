You would say that the most important thing for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari is to still win his eighth title. But instead, his priority is diversity.

Lewis Hamilton will make a very surprising switch to the Ferrari team next year. Now the best man is of course a great champion, so in that sense it is not surprising that team red wants him. However, in the past there were many rumors and nothing ever came of it. The last train seemed to have passed now that Hamilton is 39. But his great old friend Alonso shows that the real greats can still 'keep up very well' even after the age of 40. And now: Hamilton is still in red (next year).

The Brit will undoubtedly hope that a similar scenario will emerge as when he went to Mercedes. That team was also brutally defeated by Red Bull in 2013. But as of the rule change in 2014, it was itself dominant. However, Ferrari will have to wait at least another year for that rule change in this case. Because this year and next year, Max and Red Bull will still become champions, that much is certain.

Anyway, Hamilton does not necessarily have winning as a priority at Ferrari. He especially wants to make the team more diverse. In practice, that means passionate Italian males out and all other categories of people in. After all, the modern interpretation of the term 'diversity' always results by definition in compartmentalization. Exactly what is emotionally the antithesis of what (once) was the claimed intention.

Once upon a time (right?) the (very noble) idea against discrimination was that race, sex, origin or orientation should no longer have any influence on social success. A beautiful utopian society where there was respect for everyone who did their best, was given the opportunity to develop themselves based on talent and commitment. Meanwhile, the same factions that were once behind this seem to have become the biggest promoters of discrimination. Only then 'in the other direction'. Because progress, or something like that. Hypocrisy is rampant. As Nietzsche said:

Beware that, when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster… for when you gaze long into the abyss. The abyss gazes also, into you. Friedrich Nietzsche, inveterate positivo

In any case, Hamilton is proud of what he has achieved in this regard at Mercedes. He even managed to get Mercedes to… Silberpfeile which it drove for decades, were decked out in black. But he also sees that Ferrari is very far behind in that respect.

He raised this issue with John Elkann, boss of the Italian branch of Stellantis. According to HAM, Ferrari is enthusiastic to get started with it. Although other large companies are increasingly realizing that if you… woke goes, you often do too broke go. See for example Disney.

We'll see what comes of it. Hamilton, of course, fights what he believes in, with the undeniable talent he has been given. And that in itself is always to be admired. Time will tell whether it will result in more titles and victories for the Briton.

This article Hamilton is a priority for Ferrari: more diversity first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hamilton #priority #Ferrari #diversity