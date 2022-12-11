“Am I more noticeable if I come and stay away or if I don’t come at all?“, Nanni Moretti allegedly said in Ecce bumblebee. Maybe Lewis wondered that too Hamilton regarding the FIA ​​Award Ceremony, skipped for the second consecutive year. It could have been an opportunity for a reconciliation with the Federation, but the seven-times world champion preferred to stay in Great Britain to be close to his mechanics and employees who gave him a low-performance car base, but also created the premises for an exciting growth journey, concluded with the brace at Interlagos.

Hamilton therefore wanted to thank Mercedes for the effort made in these difficult months: “We kept pushing and didn’t give up. We could have easily given up considering what we have faced. I, on the other hand, have never seen any signs of surrender. Each of you is so important to get back on top of the line“said the Briton. “I’ve never been so proud of each of youyou all pushed hard, and getting that double at Interlagos was just incredible, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the guys so happy. I know we are on the right track: it’s not an easy period and in particular the next few months won’t be, but that’s the way it is when you’re at the top. I honestly think that, after this difficult year, we have prepared well for a better 2023“.

This Lewis speech to our Team. 💜 pic.twitter.com/hbB14vr8kV — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 10, 2022

This time the seven-time world champion had a very valid ‘excuse’ for not showing up in person in Bologna for the FIA’s end-of-year event, held on Friday. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem he opened the Ceremony by recalling when in 1986 he was forced to show up because sanctions would have been foreseen for deserters. Hardly Hamilton, not punished last year, will run into sanctions, even in the light of the Mercedes party.