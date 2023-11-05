After a difficult sprint race, Hamilton claims he will be happy when the Mercedes W14 waves goodbye. He wants to become champion again next year.

It seemed for a moment as if the swing was in again at Mercedes after Hamilton finished second in Austin and came second again a week later in Mexico. Okay, the first second place was taken away afterwards because Lewis’ floor was scraped a little too much. Yet. This year, finishing second behind Max Verstappen is actually the highest achievement in F1 races.

Expectations were high for Mercedes this weekend in Brazil. The team’s recent form, coupled with Mercedes taking a 1-2 in the land of samba last year, seemed to be promising. It was perhaps also promising, but a little too promising. After all, things didn’t go well at all for Hamilton yesterday in the Sprint. He eventually finished seventh, but the pace was not there and even Tsunoda’s Alpha Tauri was better on the tires.

Lewis immediately indicated that he was no longer interested in tonight’s race. And actually not in the rest of the season either. It’s time to sing for Hamilton. The seven-time champion says it looks like the W14 will be retired. The car cares despite leaving it size zero sidepod concept still prevalent a lot of headaches:

Only a couple more races with this car and it’s gone, and I’ll be happy! This year, you’re just counting down the days. I don’t know whether we got the set-up wrong. We probably got the set-up wrong, but it is what it is. I think we have one of the draggiest cars. Our floor is not as strong as perhaps the Red Bull for example, so we have to have a really big wing, and then we’re just slow on the straight. We can’t use anything smaller. Lewis Hamilton, is currently not happy like a hippo

So that will be some teeth grinding for the Brit. But he is still confident that everything will work out next year. The then 39-year-old wants to win his eighth title:

I have total faith in the team. I know we can build a car. We haven’t for the past two years, but we can build a great car. Lewis Hamilton, emphasizes that the W13 and W14 are really cool

An important designer has now left the team and Lewis has shown again in Mexico that he still has the sacred fire. So who knows…Max Verstappen and Red Bull should of course be considered favorites for next year. But crazier things have happened in F1. Do you still believe in it? Recordmeister Hamilton? Let us know in the comments!

