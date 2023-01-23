“People like to talk about issues between me and Max, but I respect that. He did everything he needed to do in 2021, so why should I have a problem with him? He gave his best every weekend, no one can take that away from him“. With these words, which seem to have the appearance of a hand extended to the rival, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his relationship with Max Verstappen in an interview with the magazine Formula 1 Magazine. The relationship between the two, which has never been particularly friendly, exploded during the fight for the title two seasons ago, when the Englishman and the Dutchman came into contact in several races, up to the two infamous accidents at Silverstone and Monza .

The incredible finale of that championship – with the regulatory and procedural disputes in Abu Dhabi that favored the Red Bull standard bearer in winning his first World Championship – obviously didn’t help to reassure the environment. Even last year, despite being separated for a good part of the season by the different performances of their single-seaters, Verstappen and Hamilton found a way to collide on the track, leading to an accident in the initial stages of the San Paolo Grand Prix. The perception of one mutual dislike was powered by poisonous statements made to the media towards each other and also from the evident coldness shown on several occasions on the podium, when – also in 2022 – they found themselves climbing it together.

Evidently, however, the respect has never failed, given that even the reigning Dutch champion had already said that he recognized the great qualities of his rival. Hamilton then, exactly as Verstappen had done, but reversing the perspective, hypothesized that the problem between them may be mainly generational. “He’s much younger then maybe he has a problem with me. But I’m not sure and I actually assume not. Even if I can’t speak for him“ concluded The Hammer.