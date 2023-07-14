Verstappen wins and Hamilton complains

Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the last two and a half seasons they have managed the titanic feat of dethroning the Mercedes team. Since the beginning of the hybrid era of Formula 1, in fact, the Stuttgart company had managed to add up the incredible sum of 8 constructors’ world titles and 7 consecutive drivers. But since 2021 the tide has changed and Max Verstappen seems to have a great chance of conquering his third drivers’ championship and Red Bull to obtain the sixth iris among the constructors.

The disarming ease with which the RB19 has won all 10 races held so far, with 9 pole positions, he frightened the competition, which soon closed the 2023 world championship, aware that they had no chance against the team directed by Christian Horner. In recent weeks, the declarations of Lewis Hamiltonwho had suggested setting a date to work on the following year’s project, in order to have all the teams start on an equal footing and not give the dominant team the possibility of shifting all or almost all of the resources to the car for the following season. before the end of the championship.

Montoya replies to Hamilton

He thought about answering Hamilton Juan Pablo Montoyaold acquaintance of Formula 1, to the podcast MyBettingSites: “Lewis must have forgotten something… I find it funny the way he now comes to the cameras and says: ‘It’s not fair, it’s not fair’. And then he anticipates that Max will still win next year. But when was it his car that dominated instead? Everyone was happy with his rule then.

The picture is changing, clearly Red Bull is winning everything, but behind it is unpredictable. A few years the hierarchy was clear, first there was Mercedes, then Red Bull was the second force, then came Ferrari. And behind them all the others. Today, however, you can’t imagine before a race weekend who will be the immediate pursuer of Red Bull. At Silverstone McLaren were second and Williams in the top ten. The new rules are working and the gap with the top has narrowed“, concluded the Colombian.