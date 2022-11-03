From single-seaters to SUVs, indeed from F1 to off-road vehicles. Lewis Hamilton takes a short break from the 2022 Formula 1 championship to put himself in the shoes of the exceptional tester of Ineos Grenadier, the new model focused on off-road by the company which has a 33% stake in the Mercedes team engaged in the top championship for single-seaters in motorsport. “I’m really enjoying driving this car “, Hamilton said. “And it is also comfortable, considering the considerable slopes we faced… I went to full speed for most of the track and the level of grip really impressed me positively “

The seven-time Formula 1 champion was among the first lucky ones to get behind the wheel of Grenadier, with the exception of the British marque’s experts involved in the development of the car. The modern 4 × 4 it has been developed with the most modern standards to make it suitable to face any type of situation. The model of the Jim Ratcliffe brand is equipped with a box section side member frame, permanent all-wheel drive, two-speed reduction gear and lockable center differential. It completed a demanding 1.8 million kilometer road test session between testing and development in the Death Valley in the United States, among the dunes in the Middle East, at the Arctic Circle and on the well-known mountain Schöckl in Austria.

Satisfaction then for Ratcliffe who was able to see at the wheel of his off-road vehicle, a champion of the caliber of Hamilton: “The Grenadier was designed to give its best off-road, but the handling on the road goes beyond expectations. I can say with certainty that to date no one has pushed more than Lewis did. “