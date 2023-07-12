Silverstone 2021, the Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry explodes

Whichever way you look at it, the incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Copse curve at Silverstone it was a watershed event for the 2021 World Championship and in general for the feud between the two champions. It was two years that the tension between Super Max and Sir Lewis passed from words to deeds: during the first lap, due to a contact between the front left of the Mercedes W12 and the rear right of the RB16B, the Dutchman was sent barrier at almost 300 km/h for an impact of about 51 lateral Gs which also forced him to be hospitalized for a short time.

Hamilton’s words

Hamilton recalled that Grand Prix won despite a ten-second penalty, calling it a feat: “Maybe not now, but I think people in the past underestimated the good job Red Bull has done with their car over many years. I lost the sprint race due to a bad start and then I couldn’t get close enough. So I knew that the next day I had to be in front somehow“, commented a Sky Sports UK.

“I think I started better, but he stayed on the outside of turn 1. We did a lap together up to Copse, where we collided. That’s what happens in racing, that’s what motoring entails sometimes. I took a ten second penalty for that crash, so I had to put my head down, concentrate, try to recover and I succeeded: it seemed like a feat“, concluded the seven-time world champion, who then rejected the criticisms about the celebrations with the public after the GP to the sender. “You don’t think about what happened before in the race, but about living in the moment and sharing it with the fans. I wasn’t celebrating the incident with Max, but the moment“.

The seven-time world champion, having served the penalty in the pits, returned to the track in fifth place: overtaking Lando on the track Norristeammate Valtteri bottas (who left him ample room) and – still at Copse – Charles Leclerc on the third to last lap, sending the British fans into raptures. It was his 99th success in Formula 1: so far he has added “only” four, and all in 2021. “Courtesy” of an uncompetitive Mercedes and a Red Bull-Verstappen package that also became unattainable in 2023.