For the first time in his Formula 1 career, Lewis Hamilton closed a world championship without winning any victory. From the year of his debut, in 2007, to 2021, the seven-time world champion had finished all seasons with at least one placement on the top step of the podium, with the exception of the last world championship. Thus, Hamilton failed in his attempt to surpass Michael Schumacher in the record for most consecutive years with at least one success, equaling the German with 15 seasonsbut also in a championship as complex as that of 2022the British driver from Mercedes found positive elements in any case.

Analyzing the world championship, number 44 did not refer to records or statistics, instead emphasizing other aspects that made 2022 special in some way: “This year we have gone through several difficult situations – commented – and I think that the trip was the most important part and, to me, we’re still winners. Obviously not in terms of numbers, but I think everyone in the team is. They all dug deep, giving everything. No one gave up, and they all overcame the hardships of not being in the front row. I am proud of everyone. For me this it has more value than winning in any single race“.

In addition, Hamilton concluded by denying that he had experienced a certain type of frustration at not being able to win in a difficult season for him and for Mercedes in general: “Honestly not – he added – because we had so many experiences during the year that I felt like we won. In those moments, we were so euphoric to finish 5th, 4th or finally get on the podium it almost amounted to a victory“.